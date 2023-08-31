The Atlanta police held a press conference on September 10, 1987, about the case of 1114 Fountain Drive, acknowledging that “copious blood” was found in the home and that the blood was not from either Minnie or Willie Winston. But they did not have answers. “It’s an extremely strange situation,” Detective Cartwright told a reporter. “I’ve been on the force for 10 years, and I’ve never seen anything like that.” The media, already having heard bizarre inklings about the house starting when the first responders arrived, now blanketed the story.

With the home having been locked and alarmed during the first appearance of blood, it was a twist on the classic “locked room” mystery, boiling down to a question: “How did the blood get in?” More investigators joined the case. One detective canvassed blood banks to see if any supplies had gone missing. These, too, seemed entirely secure. In fact, with the AIDS crisis at a peak, blood was guarded as a precious resource. It was a second locked room mystery, not just how blood got into the residence but how blood might have gotten out of a secure location such as a blood bank. (It made for interesting optics when a newspaper article headlined “Blood Oozing in Atlanta Home is Human,” showing a photo of an overwhelmed Minnie and Winston, was sandwiched between the headlines “New AIDS Test More Accurate” and “AIDS virus risk noted in partners”.) New investigators had no more luck than the detectives on the scene finding any source for the blood. “We have not stopped looking,” said one of these additional officers, Sergeant H. L. Bolton, “but we haven’t determined that a crime was committed.” The instincts of Brenda, the lab tech, had been borne out--there was something more, something stranger in this story. The fact that the blood was real, as Brenda herself had proven, was just the beginning.

The public was fascinated. Curt Rowlett, 30, was a guitarist for an Atlanta cult rock band called The Tombstones. Easy to spot by his bandana and single hoop earring, Rowlett was also an avid researcher of paranormal claims. He drove to Fountain Drive to see the place for himself. “People were everywhere outside the house,” he recalls. There was something disquieting about the street and the edifice itself. Rowlett, who is white, observed the ravages of segregation in the underfunded neighborhood. There was a kind of creepiness to it, he recalls, very different from the “gothic” iconography that popular culture conditions us to associate with fear. Rather than spires and gargoyles, this sense of horror comes from subtle signs of neglect and abandonment, a fire hydrant not connected to any water or a long unrepaired pothole that by this point seems a bottomless abyss.

Rowlett did not want to disturb the family’s privacy but others were not so restrained. People crowded the Winstons’ lawn and found their phone number, calling them night and day. With Willie on his usual bed rest, every time a news reporter knocked and shoved the camera past the door, Minnie had to be the spokesperson for both of them. “People are coming out here to see it and troubling us,” Minnie lamented. “I haven’t had any sleep today and I probably won’t get any tonight.” Willie was fatalistic, noting of the attention, “Me, I’m not bothered by it because I’m in bad enough shape as it is.”

A dangerous situation arose from their lockdown. If Willie, already frail, had to go to the doctor, he rightfully could be afraid to leave or, in an emergency, simply not be able to be reached. “I’m worried about him in all this,” commented a friend, who usually drove Willie to the hospital for appointments. “He’s not well.”

Later tonight, more on the house of blood … Local news anchors would tease during commercial breaks.

The postal worker assigned to the Winstons’ block had to shake his head. They were good people, he would tell those who asked, private people who did not seek attention; they were to be trusted. Whatever was happening, he said matter-of-factly, appeared to be supernatural.

Our visceral reactions to blood signify a kind of paradox. On the one hand, our blood is what keeps us functioning and alive. But the unexpected sight of blood represents danger and triggers feelings of mortality and doom. For those who dug through the annals of the paranormal, the spontaneous appearance of blood was not novel at all. It had a long if obscure history. The third century bishop Januarius of Benevento worked assiduously in the Roman Empire to help save Christian victims of persecution. He was said to have spent time secretly visiting his peers in jail, and on one of these visits he was arrested and soon beheaded. Since then, blood has been said to appear in locations related to Januarius's ordeal. In addition to more ritualized celebrations that involve observing this appearance of blood, there is a stone in Pozzuoli in Naples, Italy, which is said to have served as a basin for Januarius' nurse to wash her hands in after handling his body. The stone reportedly fills with blood to this day, a symbol of the violence of the past. Believers celebrate the appearance of the blood in honor of the ancient martyr when anniversaries of the events approach.

At the modest house on Fountain Drive, the blood began to appear during the leadup to the anniversary of Albert Thompson’s car accident and, as it happened, another anniversary, which was Thompson’s eventual death on Halloween. For believers of such traditions as Saint Januarius, it had seemed some kind of portal of pain and suffering had been jostled loose in the middle of Atlanta. And by this time for Black Atlantans, pain and suffering had become all too common.