Midway through breakfast with his wife and kids, Glenn Humble nearly bowled over in surprise upon seeing his friend’s new fiancée’s face on TV. Dashing to the phone, he dialed the Embona crew to let them know everything he knew their phantom. “This is grand,” Bertoncello told him over the phone. Humble agreed the net was closing in on Jody, but it was hard to share Bertoncello’s enthusiasm. Not when next on his to-do list was breaking the news to Andrew, who was still on vacation in Greece.

As Glenn summoned the words to tell Andrew, calls came flooding into police tip-off lines as the women Jody had preyed on divulged details of previously unreported frauds. One woman, Donna Duncan, had been taken for as much as $56,000. Soon, anyone named Jody had a pall of ambiguity hanging over their heads.

Need to talk ASAP, mate. Jody isn’t who you think she is, he wrote.

Andrew got the news by email. “What the hell?” he exclaimed, scanning the subject line twice before opening it. He could barely believe what he was reading, but a quick internet search confirmed that Jody was, indeed, national news.

Queasy, Andrew continued reading Humble’s email.

[Fraud Squad detective] David Lewis has suggested that I change the lock on your house as we both believe she may well drive to Melbourne. She will probably not fly as all airlines and banks are now aware of her picture.

David Lewis has asked me to ask you if you are missing any police badges, specifically hat badges or plaques. [...] He also wants to know about any markers that could be used to identify her. Scars, birthmarks, tattoos etc.

Knowing tattoos would make it easier. Apparently she has the word ‘karma’ tattooed on her lower back – can you confirm this?

Andrew was crushed. He “hadn’t the slightest inkling,” he would later report, that the relationship was “anything short of perfect.” Now he was learning the woman he’d committed to building a life with didn’t exist. He slumped back on the bed and slowly waded through every word of every article he could find: Jody Harris, lawyer; Jody Harris, surgeon; Jody Harris, seafood entrepreneur. A seafood entrepreneur?

He felt some sense of relief upon seeing the joint account hadn’t been touched. Before calling the bank, he dialed in for Embona and was forwarded on to a sympathetic Bertoncello. “I can’t imagine how you’re feeling, mate,” he said. “Your head must be spinning.”

That was putting it lightly. As the hours ticked through, that initial shock dulled down into a confused mix of resentment and hesitation–he was angry, hurt, but also deeply conflicted. Love wasn’t something you could just turn off, and the fact remained that Andrew had fallen in love with Jody.

Bertoncello asked Andrew to write down any information about Jody that might be helpful. Pen and paper in hand, he cast his mind back to the Silverlake and began parsing what he knew to be true from what was likely not. She had opened up with surprising candor about her mother, her troubled childhood and her odd brush with the law. On the other hand, she’d obviously never told him about Brett Bardsley, Jason Wood or Roma Street. He had visited her grandmother in Brisbane at one point, and the memory of that lovely afternoon drifted back to him. Was Jody the woman he knew, or was she a complete fabrication? Reeling from the reality of his situation, there was no way to be sure.

The hardest part was yet to come. It was one thing to write down what he knew about the woman he had spent the happiest months with, but quite another to actively participate in bringing her to justice. Bertoncello and the team agreed that, since the mutual bank account had been left untouched, Andrew should try to make contact. “Good luck mate,” Bertoncello had said on their second call. “You’re doing the right thing.”

Fighting a sickly feeling, Andrew made his decision. He was going to take a leading role in helping the police catch his fiancee.